Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles, is out in theatres and is enjoying a favorable response from the audience. On the opening day, it performed better than expected, all thanks to the strong walk-ins. Since moviegoers are coming out with positive feedback, the film has witnessed an impressive jump in advance booking of day 2. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

The Jolly LLB threequel was never a front-loaded film, so we saw pre-sales for the opening day were much lower than a biggie like Housefull 5. However, just the first two parts, even this one has started showing its potential with the power of content coming into play. What’s more impressive is that apart from growth in pre-sales, the film has also witnessed a growth in show count.

Jolly LLB 3 records a big jump in day 2 advance booking at the Indian box office

Coming to day 2 advance booking, Jolly LLB 3 has picked up on its first Saturday by selling tickets worth 5.7 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. It’s an impressive number and compared to day 1’s 3.23 crores, it’s a jump of 76.47%. Apart from such a growth in the advance booking stage, the film will also see a huge turnout through walk-ins.

1000+ shows more on Saturday

Talking about the show count, Jolly LLB 3 had a show count of 10,300+ shows on the opening day. On day 2, over 1000 shows have been increased, pushing the latest show count to 11,430. If the film packs a punch on Saturday, the number might increase a bit again on Sunday.

More about the film

The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, who also helmed the first two installments. It also features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles. The legal drama is backed by Star Studio18 and Kangra Talkies.

It serves as the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise, which started with Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB in 2013.

