Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has been released in Japan while people are still under the spell of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Like the Ufotable movie, it will eventually be released worldwide. Meanwhile, Reze Arc has landed with strong numbers at the box office in Japan. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been produced by Mappa, another leading studio in Japan that also produces Jujutsu Kaisen. It was released in Japan by Toho, and outside Japan, the movie will be released by Crunchyroll through Sony Pictures Releasing. The rollout begins this Friday at select Asian markets.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection at the box office in Japan

According to industry insider Luiz Fernando’s report, Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc collected a strong ¥ $435.8 million at the box office in Japan on Friday, its opening day. This is approximately $2.9 million in USD. However, this is nothing in comparison to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s opening day haul of $13.4 million. This series has yet to make a fanbase like that of Demon Slayer.

How much is it expected to earn on its opening weekend in Japan?

According to the trade analyst’s calculations, the first Chainsaw Man movie is tracking to earn between $9 million and $11 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in Japan. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected around $37.5 million on its three-day opening weekend. It might not beat Infinity Castle’s opening weekend collection, but it is expected to dethrone it from the #1 spot this weekend finally.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series of the same name, was released in Japan on September 19. It is the direct sequel to the anime show’s first season, which is scheduled to be released in North America and worldwide on October 24. The movie will be released in select Asian markets on Friday, September 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

