Chainsaw Man Part 2 has played a wicked game of hide-and-seek with its readers by building tension in a way only Fujimoto can. It’s a rollercoaster with no brakes, often swerving into the absurd yet somehow sticking a cohesive narrative underneath the madness. The recent reveal in chapter #198 was a detour straight into mind-blown territory.

The Tilted Head That Spoke Volumes

At the center of it all stands the so-called Fake Fami, a character walking through the chaos with an eerie calm, her head always slightly tilted, like a marionette with its strings cut too soon. It seemed like a design quirk at first until you realize that image eerily mirrors someone who’s been hanged. It’s a subtle motif, but in hindsight, it’s like a ghost always in the corner of your eye.

Fans tracking her movements and mannerisms suddenly recontextualized every panel she was in. That tilt wasn’t just creepy; it was a prophecy.

#CSM198 #Chainsawman BROOO HOLY SHHHH FUJIMOTO MF COOKED. The death Devil is NOT the new girl, but rather, the one we ALL knew as Fami is the REAL Death Devil. INSANE PLOT TWIST pic.twitter.com/m8d7B6ZkI1 — Masked_saiyan101 (@DbsContents) April 1, 2025

Volume 14’s Eerie Foreshadowing

Volume 14’s cover didn’t help calm any nerves. Fake Fami posed with that same dead tilt, framed by stained glass, that is often associated with churches where funerals occur. Combine that with her ethereal, detached demeanor, and you’re not just looking at a background character; you’re staring into the face of death itself, quite literally. The Death Devil had been hiding in plain sight, and no one realized they were already bowing.

It makes past arcs crackle with new meaning. Take the Falling Devil arc, one of the primal fears, bending the knee to Fake Fami like a dark knight before its empress. That once baffling obedience now feels perfectly aligned. If Death is the end of all things, even Primal Fears would acknowledge her as the crown above all. The entire dynamic between them wasn’t just power play; it was hierarchy and always had been.

But here’s where things twist into beautiful contradiction. Fake Fami, who we now know is the Death Devil, didn’t come across as a genocidal force. Quite the opposite, she talked about staving off the Nostradamus prophecy, even as she maneuvered Denji and Asa like chess pieces. Preparing them for battle against the Death Devil seemed noble until you realize she was preparing them to fight herself.

A Suicide She Can’t Achieve

And here’s the kicker. Death, as portrayed here, doesn’t want to reign. She wants release. A being that represents the end, enjoying her end. She’s caught in a tragic loop, the only one who can’t experience the peace she brings to others. Her desire to die is as heartbreaking as it is poetic, and it puts everything, from her manipulations to her apparent contradictions, into a whole new light. She’s not just the final antagonist. She’s the final question.

When she first called herself the Famine Devil, Yoru was warning Asa and seemed like she was about to call "Fami" a liar before being completely removed from the Aquarium. It's possible the Death Devil struck a deal with Yoru to keep her mouth shut about her true identity pic.twitter.com/xQJHYtsKYh — Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) April 1, 2025

This revelation hits harder than a devil’s contract in a series that thrives on unpredictability. Because let’s be honest! It wasn’t just a twist; it was well-earned.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: How Much Will Kim Soo-Hyun Reportedly Have To Pay If Disney+ Cancels Knock-Off? Expert Weighs In

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News