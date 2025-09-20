Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, has opened on similar lines to the second installment, which is a good thing. Just a few days before the release, the film was expected to flirt with the 10 crore mark, but with positive word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, it managed to earn close to 13 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the Bollywood legal comedy drama has finally arrived. Due to the quality and the reception of the first two movies, there has been genuine interest in the latest release. It seems that moviegoers were just waiting for the feedback for initial shows, as during evening and night shows, footfalls increased significantly through over-the-counter ticket sales.

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Keeping the franchise’s goodwill intact, Jolly LLB 3 earned an estimated 12.7 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Adjusting for GST, it’s 14.98 crore gross. The way this year’s franchise movies have tanked, this number is a big relief for the entire team and, of course, the industry.

Today, on day 2, Jolly LLB 3 will see a good jump, and there’s a high chance of touching 16 crores. On day 3, 18 crores looks possible, but the film might even aim for 20 crores. So, a healthy 3-day opening weekend of 45-48.7 crores is definitely on the cards.

Akshay Kumar’s 7th biggest opening post-COVID!

With 12.7 crores in the kitty, the legal comedy drama has registered the 7th biggest opening for Akshay Kumar in the post-COVID era. It crossed Samrat Prithviraj (10.7 crores), OMG 2 (10.26 crores), and Raksha Bandhan (8.2 crores) on the top 10 list.

Top 10 Akshay Kumar openers post-COVID:

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores Sky Force – 15.3 crores Ram Setu – 15.25 crores Bachchhan Paandey – 13.25 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 12.7 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 10.7 crores OMG 2 – 10.26 crores Raksha Bandhan – 8.2 crores

