Pawan Kalyan’s OG is making noise for all the right reasons. The debacle of Hari Hara Veera Mallu hasn’t impacted it a bit, and the film is acting like a complete beast at the North American box office (USA and Canada). The biggie’s premiere shows are scheduled for September 24, and there are still over three weeks to go. Despite so many days to go, it has already hit one major milestone in pre-sales. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Tollywood action crime thriller marks the debut collaboration between the superstar and director Sujeeth. Since Sujeeth is making his directorial comeback after 2019’s Saaho, expectations are high for his next. Already, through a couple of promotional assets, he has raised the excitement about the actor’s presentation. Not just in India but also internationally, fans are waiting for the film with bated breath.

OG creates history at the North American box office!

In North America, OG is creating ripples at the box office. Continuing the momentum of breaking records, the magnum opus has now made history by registering pre-sales worth $1 million in record time. Yes, you read that right! The film has sold tickets worth $1 million, becoming the fastest Indian film to do so.

As per Venky Box Office, OG grossed $1 million at the North American box office through premiere pre-sales (as of 8 a.m. IST). This includes the sale of 34,002 tickets in the USA and Canada. In the USA alone, the film has sold 31,378 tickets through 400 locations and 1,486 shows. With its crazy pace, it has left behind Indian biggies like Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa 2.

More about the film

The Tollywood action crime thriller is scheduled to release on September 25. It also features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles. The film is produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. It’s one of the most expensive films in Pawan Kalyan’s career, with a reported budget of 250 crores.

