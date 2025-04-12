Emraan Hashmi is one of the renowned names in the industry and has been in showbiz for over a decade. Similar to several other actors, Emraan also commented on the nepotism discourse in Bollywood last year. Continue scrolling to know what he said about the issue.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Emraan reflected on his acting career and shared his perspective on nepotism. The Dirty Picture star said, “There definitely is an advantage for people in the industry to find inroads or just get foot in the door when you want to have… Just see your dreams fulfilled. But eventually the audience decides.”

“I, for one, have had the privilege of being part of a film family. I probably might not have got the grand launch that some other star kids would have had, but it was easy,” the actor continued. “It is tougher for someone, and I have seen it along the way before I got into the industry because I have been an assistant director, and I have seen that it is difficult. Forget about getting an audition or getting cast in a film; even getting a meeting with the AD and entry to the office and access to the office is difficult,” Emraan Hashmi added.

Emraan Hashmi also offered his views on the nepotism debate during an interview with ANI. He shared, “Nepotism is like, by definition, you have this unfair advantage that some people have by the sheer function of their relations and contacts. And this is the bitter truth, not just about our industry. There are many other industries where some people have merit. They don’t get things based on merit, but because of contacts, they get a position or designated job in that profession. It is unfair, but the truth of the matter is in our industry you might get an entry point easily, but ultimately the audience is the deciding factor. They decide whether you will stay in this industry or not.”

“You might get your first film as a director or as an actor, but ultimately, if people don’t like the film, if people don’t like you as an actor, then you cannot have longevity here. At the same time, there are so many success stories in Bollywood of people who have not come from film families. There are a lot of people in the industry who have come from small towns, and the industry has given them a chance and given them success. So it’s a mixed bag,” he concluded.

On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, Ground Zero, which will be released on April 25, 2025. He also has Awarapan 2 in the pipeline, which will be released in cinemas next year!

