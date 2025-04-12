Kesari: Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Offers Exclusive Premiere For Fans

In its kind and exclusive moves, Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films & Leo Media Collective have decided to take one of the boldest steps for its upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film is gearing up for its screening before the release date.

The team has planned an exclusive screenings for fans before the film releases. In fact even before the premiere and press shows for the film, fans would witness the longest legal battle against the British Government.

The screenings have been planned across 5 cities, and they will give fans exclusive access to enter the world of Kesari: Chapter 2 and unfold what happened before and after the biggest tragic events in the history of India – The Jallianawala Bagh massacre.

Screening the film exclusively for the fans, is a very bold move from the makers to showcase. In fact, it clearly showcases director Karan Singh Tyagi and his team’s confidence on the masterpiece they have created.

How To Watch Kesari: Chapter 2 Before The Premiere

If you want to experience this one-of-a-kind experiment and watch Akshay Kumar‘s film before it is released, you need to register your name. The registrations for this fan screening open on Monday and will add to the existing hype of the film across the board.

For the unversed, Kesari: Chapter 2 unfolds the life of C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress, who also fought for the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays the fierce lawyer who decided to fight against the wrong deeds of the British Government and unfold General Dyer’s motives behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The trailer of the film has already created a lot of buzz, and the film is all set to get all the love from the audiences once it arrives in the theaters on April 18, 2025.

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2: Is R Madhavan Turning Into The New Age Khalnayak Putting His ‘Shaitaani Charm’ At Test One Film A Time! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News