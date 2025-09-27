Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 drama continues to achieve milestones at the box office. The black comedy legal drama has now surpassed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to become Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 8 worldwide updates!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8 (India)

On the regular working second Friday, Jolly LLB 3 maintains its stable run, adding 4 crore* to the kitty. There was no new release in Bollywood, which helped Akshay Kumar starrer remain on similar lines as 4 crore earned on Thursday.

The overall box office collection reaches 78 crore net in India, which is approximately 92.04 crores in gross earnings. It is now chasing the lifetime collection of Kesari Chapter 2 (94.48 crores) to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 74 crores *

* Day 8: 4 crores*

Total: 78 crores

Cashing Mahavatar Narsimha overseas!

Jolly LLB 3 continues its steady run at the overseas box office, accumulating 24.5 crore gross in 8 days. It is now inches away from surpassing the international lifetime of the Indian animated blockbuster of 2025, Mahavatar Narsimha, which concluded its run at 28 crore gross.

Beats Bade Miyan Chote Miyan worldwide!

Drumrolls, please, because Akshay Kumar’s black comedy legal drama has finally crossed the lifetime of his 2024 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (111.64 crores). Jolly LLB 3 is now his 6th highest-grossing film worldwide in the post-COVID era.

The next aim is to surpass the historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2 (145.55 crores), and officially enter the top 5.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 8

India net: 78 crores

India gross: 92.04 crores

Overseas gross: 24.5 crores

Worldwide gross: 116.54 crores

