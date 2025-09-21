Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla starrer Jolly LLB 3 has concluded its first weekend on a fantastic note. The black comedy legal drama has surpassed Kesari Chapter 2 to enter the top 10 opening weekend collection of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 3 early trends at the Indian box office!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates

The word-of-mouth is positive and the number of shows were increased, considering the demand. Despite the Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan match, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial maintained a good hold at the box office. According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 earned 19.50-20.50 crores on day 3. It witnessed further growth from 20 crores earned on the first Saturday.

The overall box office collection will conclude around 52-53 crores after three days. There’s no prominent competition at the ticket windows, since Baaghi 4 is also nearing its saturation. This gives Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer an opportunity to make the most of the freeway, and enjoy a record-breaking spree!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 20 crores

Day 3: 19.50-20.50 crores

Total: 52-53 crores

Records 9th highest opening week of 2025 in Bollywood!

Along with clocking a half-century, Jolly LLB 3 has also clocked the 9th highest opening week collection of 2025 in Bollywood. It has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (29.62 crores) and Jaat (40.62 crores).

Check out the top 10 opening weekend collection of 2025 in Bollywood:

War 2: 179.25 crores (4 days) Chaava: 121.43 crores Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Saiyaara: 84.5 crores Raid 2: 73.83 crores (4 days) Sky Force: 73.2 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.30 crores Jolly LLB 3: 52-53 crores (estimates) Jaat: 40.62 crores (4 days)

Kesari Chapter 2 is now out of the top 10.

Beats Khel Khel Mein!

In only 2 days, the black comedy legal drama became the 13th highest-grossing film of Akshay Kumar in the post-COVID era. Now, it has left behind Khel Khel Mein (40.32 crores) and stolen the 12th spot.

