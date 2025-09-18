Baaghi 4 is slow but steady at the box office. It is benefiting from limited Bollywood releases in theatres. The action thriller is now only 20 crores away from entering Tiger Shroff’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time. Scroll below for the day 12 worldwide update!

Baaghi 4 Domestic Box Office Collection

For the first time since the big release on September 5, 2025, A Harsha’s directorial has fallen below the one crore mark. According to estimates, Baaghi 4 garnered 90 lakhs on day 12. It witnessed a slight drop after the discounted Tuesday of 1.15 crore.

The net box office collection of Baaghi 4 reaches 65.79 crores in India, which is approximately 77.63 crores in gross total! Starting tomorrow, Tiger Shroff starrer will face competition from Jolly LLB 3. The journey will get challenging and only time will tell whether the action thriller maintains its hold.

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office

At the overseas box office, Tiger Shroff starrer has accumulated 15 crore gross. Combined with the domestic run, the worldwide earnings surge to 92.63 crore gross. Baaghi 4 is now inches away from entering the 100 crore club worldwide. But before that, it will surpass the lifetime total of Tiger Shroff’s 2012 film, Student Of The Year 2 (98.16 crores).

Post that, it will be a race against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (111.64 crores) to enter Tiger Shroff’s top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide. The milestone is only 19 crore away!

Check out Tiger Shroff’s 5 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office:

War: 466.82 crores Baaghi 2: 243.37 crores Baaghi 3: 137.05 crores Baaghi: 125.92 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crores

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 65.79 crores

India gross: 77.63 crores

Budget recovery: 82%

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 92.63 crores

