Right now, if anyone needs to be called the magician of Indian Cinema, it clearly should be THE SS Rajamouli. After turning his two Baahubali films into one epic film and gifting the audience a grand experience of a magnum opus worth 4 hours of viewing in the theater, the legendary filmmaker is back with Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1, turning his idea into a grand Baahubali-verse!

In a very unique and charming blend of mythology along with Amarendra Baahubali’s story, this animated film leads the story to a parallel Universe, charting the events of what happened to Amarendra Baahubali’s soul after he reaches heaven!

They say, once a warrior, always a warrior, so Amarendra Baahubali is preparing for a war with Lord Indra in another Lok. He is an ardent follower of Mahakaal and has the power to fight the evil in that lok as well. The animation in Baahubali – The Eternal War, part 1, is top-notch!

This visual feast clearly establishes why the legacy of Baahubali is more than the question – Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyun Maara. Presented by SS Rajamouli and directed by Ishan Shukla, the teaser of this animated film is brilliant and an absolutely delightful love letter, in fact!

The teaser wisely spends a precious few seconds on the characters. When a beautifully rendered Devasena is seen, not just as a warrior but as a mother shielding her child, it is that raw emotion that hits you the hardest! The background score instantly gives you goosebumps.

Interestingly, Baahubali – The Epic War is not only an animated film that might play like an add-on; it is the powerful start of the Baahubali verse. It moves the narrative beyond the immediate tragedy of Amarendra Baahubali’s death and does not live in the mortal world anymore to see Mahendra’s vengeance and his rise. In fact, the story focuses on Amarendra’s journey henceforth, after leaving this Lok, and I am so excited to watch where this mytho-blend will land.

The teaser has done its job: it has claimed my attention, and I am too excited for this film, honestly. My only concern is Prabhas‘s hindi voice, Sharad Kelkar, hope they continue with his voice!

Check out the teaser here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: King Announcement Teaser Review: Shah Rukh Khan Warns ‘Darr Nahi Dehshat Hun’ & TBH Hum To Tabaah Ho Gaye As He Promises A Box Office Nuke!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News