Prabhas and SS Rajamouli form one of the most iconic actor-director partnerships in Indian cinema, especially after the success of the Baahubali franchise. However, there was a time when the Rebel star rejected Rajamouli for a film but regretted it later, and thankfully, he did so; otherwise, the fans would have never witnessed the cinematic spectacle Baahubali 1 and 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Prabhas played the titular role in Baahubali 1 and 2, and Rajamouli’s visionary direction turned the films into a pan-India phenomenon, breaking box office records globally. Over the years, their relationship has evolved from professional to deeply personal. Their collaboration redefined the scale and ambition of Telugu and Indian films. Their relationship is a mix of professional admiration, personal friendship, and mutual trust, and it’s one of the rare actor-director bonds that transformed the industry.

When Prabhas rejected SS Rajamouli

According to Deccan Chronicle‘s report at the audio launch of Baahubali, Prabhas revealed that he did not like SS Rajamouli’s film Student No. 1 despite it being a hit. Hence, when the director approached him, the Spirit actor rejected his offer. The actor said, “When Rajamouli approached me for a film, I rejected him because I didn’t like his film Student No. 1, despite it being a hit.”

Prabhas changed his mind about the filmmaker after watching Rajamouli’s Jr NTR starrer Simhadri. When he later met the director at a function, the Spirit star praised him for the film, and the very next day, Rajamouli approached him with the offer for Chatrapathi.

The Spirit star added, “Six years back, Rajamouli told me that he wanted to make a big film with me. I had four flops, but he still approached me for Baahubali. Such films come once in a lifetime, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

Prabhas – On the professional front

Prabhas has a really busy timeline ahead, as he has The Raja Saab, Fauzi, and Spirit in the pipeline. Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently shared the first audio of Spirit, and he has the fans pumped up.

