Yesterday, on October 23, Prabhas celebrated his 46th birthday, and his fans got the biggest return gift later at night. It was the announcement video of the much-awaited Spirit. Just like Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped the video with a voiceover, revealing the main cast. The director also celebrated the stardom of the Baahubali star by giving him the title of ‘India’s biggest superstar’ in the intriguing video. Without a doubt, it is going to create havoc at the Indian box office on day 1!

Over the years, especially after the grand success of Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has gained immense popularity. Whether due to his bold style of filmmaking, massive box office hits, or controversies, the filmmaker has carved out his space and established his brand. Yes, he’s among the rare Indian directors who can draw a crowd with their own name. When such a big filmmaker joins forces with a big star, it’s always a major attraction.

The duo of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas raises the excitement

The combo of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga rocked the entire nation with Animal. And now, with Vanga collaborating with Prabhas for the first time, expectations are sky high. The brand of Vanga and the superstardom of the Salaar actor are definitely going to attract an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office, as the buzz is already high.

Spirit is likely to pull off an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office

Not just the Telugu market, but Spirit has the potential to do wonders all across the country, especially the Hindi market. Since both Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas are major draws in the Hindi belt, the film is expected to receive solid support. Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) are expected to wreak havoc, considering the pull of both Vanga and Prabhas. Including all other regions, the film looks like a guaranteed 100 crore net opener.

Prabhas might create history with Spirit

Spirit is likely to be released in 2026, and in the next year, no other film has the potential to clock a day 1 of 100 crore net at the Indian box office. Yes, Yash is returning to the big screens with Toxic, but it might not touch the 100 crore mark. With this, Prabhas has a chance to create history.

To date, no Indian actor has delivered two 100 crore net openers in India. So far, only Prabhas (Baahubali 2), Yash (KGF Chapter 2), Jr NTR (RRR), Ram Charan (RRR), and Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2) have joined this club. With Spirit, the Darling actor might achieve the milestone twice on the opening day, thus creating history at the Indian box office.

