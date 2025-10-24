Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, displayed a decent hold after the big Diwali holidays. With a drop of less than 45%, the film has comfortably crossed the 560 crore mark at the Indian box office and is cruising towards the 600 crore club in net collection. In the meantime, it has come closer to the box office returns made by Vicky Kaushal’s all-time blockbuster, Chhaava. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 22!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

Despite two Bollywood releases, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, attracting footfalls, this Kannada magnum opus maintained its pace during Diwali. After the Diwali festivities, all eyes were set on the film’s performance on day 22, and as expected, it maintained a decent pace. It scored an estimated 6.25 crores, showing a drop of 41.03% from day 21’s 10.6 crores.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned 563.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection is 665.22 crores. Very soon, it’ll touch the 575 crore mark, a big thing for Sandalwood after the juggernaut of KGF Chapter 2.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Day 16 – 8.5 crores

Day 17 – 12.75 crores

Day 18 – 17 crores

Day 19 – 11.65 crores

Day 20 – 11.95 crores

Day 21 – 10.6 crores

Day 22 – 6.25 crores

Total – 563.75 crores

Soon to surpass Chhaava’s box office returns

Reportedly, Kantara: Chapter 1 was made on a budget of 125 crores. Against this, it has earned 563.75 crores so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 438.75 crores. It equals 351% returns.

Speaking about Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal’s biggie did a business of 615.39 crore net in India, against a reported cost of 130 crores. It enjoyed an ROI of 485.39 crores, which equals 373% returns.

To overtake Chhaava, the Rishab Shetty starrer must reach 592 crore net. With 592 crores in the kitty, the magnum opus will make 373.6% returns, thus beating Chhaava’s 373% returns. So, Rishab’s film needs 28.25 crores more to achieve the feat.

