Kiran Abbaravaram’s and Yukti Thareja’s Telugu Comedy Drama K-Ramp is maintaining a good pace at the box office in India and worldwide and it might soon enter the profit-making zone. In 5 days, the film stands at a total worldwide gross collection of 14.64 crore at the box office. The Diwali week has helped the film maintain a steady pace and the upcoming weekend will contribute to the same pace!

Kiran Abbavaram’s Last Theatrical Release

Helmed by Jains Nani, the comedy drama has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kiran Abbavaram‘s last theatrical release. Dilruba earned a gross total of 12.37 crore in its lifetime at the worldwide box office and 7.1 crore net collection in India. However, the film was not successful.

Is K-Ramp A Hit At The Box Office?

Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp is mounted on a reported budget of 18 crore at the box office, and the film has managed to recover only 58% of its entire budget. To enter the success zone, almost 7.5 crore at the box office is still needed. However, the hit mark is very distant since the film would need to earn a total of 32 crore at the box office in India.

Check out the day-wise earnings of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 2.25 crore

Day 2: 2.75 crore

Day 3: 2.35 crore

Day 4: 1.85 crore

Day 5: 1.3 crore

Total: 10.5 crore

K-Ramp Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Kiran Abbavaram & Yukti Thareja‘s comedy drama at the box office after 5 days.

India Net Collection: 10.5 crore

India Gross Collection: 12.39 crore

Budget: 18 crore

Budget Recovery: 58%

Overseas Gross Collection: 2.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 14.64 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

