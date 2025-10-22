K-Ramp, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles, is doing well at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film started on a good note, and though there wasn’t a big jump during the weekend, it raked in healthy numbers despite the presence of Telusu Kada and Kantara: Chapter 1. It also got a boost due to the Diwali holidays. In the meantime, it has recovered 50% of its budget and is expected to enter the safe zone within the next few days. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 collection report!

How much did K-Ramp earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Advertisement

The Telugu comedy drama was theatrically released on October 18, and it opened to mixed reviews from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with decent to mixed reactions. It released on Saturday (October 18) and opened with 2.25 crores. On day 2, it witnessed growth and earned 2.75 crores. On the first Monday, day 3, it displayed a stronghold due to the Diwali holiday and scored 2.35 crores. On Tuesday, day 4, it displayed a good hold and earned 1.65 crores.

Overall, K-Ramp has earned an estimated 9 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 10.62 crores. It isn’t a big number, but considering the controlled cost of the film, it’s a good number.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.25 crores

Day 2 – 2.75 crores

Day 3 – 2.35 crores

Day 4 – 1.65 crores

Total – 9 crores

All set to enter the safe zone

While there’s no official confirmation, K-Ramp is reportedly mounted on a budget of 18 crores. Against this, it must earn 18 crore net to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office and avoid the failure tag.

Already, the film has earned 9 crores, thus recovering 50% of its budget. So, adding another 9 crores to the kitty isn’t a big task. Even with big drops, it is likely to reach its target collection. However, it might fail to enjoy big returns.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Day 20: Rishab Shetty Starrer Will Fail To Make Its Space Among Top 10 Indian Grossers?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News