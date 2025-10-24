Producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped the first official audio teaser of their highly-anticipated upcoming film, Spirit, on the occasion of leading man Prabhas’ birthday. The surprise announcement offered fans a glimpse into the much-awaited collaboration and sparked immediate buzz across the industry.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Drops Spirit ‘Sound Story’ On Prabhas’ Birthday

Vanga took to social media to share the announcement in the form of a ‘sound story.’ “Happy Birthday, Prabhas Anna. Presenting a ‘SOUND-STORY’ in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his [fire emoji]. #OneBadHabit @InSpiritMode #HappyBirthdayPrabhas @TSeries @VangaPictures,” he wrote.

The audio story, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, featured some dialogues from Spirit. It highlighted Prabhas’ role as an IPS officer and “academy topper.” The teaser presented a sequence where he is engaged in a banter with another high-ranking officer, who stated, “I hate civilian costumes in my compound. It has to be either Khakis or Khadis.”

The teaser ended with Prabhas’ character seemingly saying, “Right from my childhood, I have one bad habit…” As the dialogues played out, the names of actors featured in the movie, including the Rebel Star, Tripti Dimri, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi, were displayed on the screen.

More About Spirit

Backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is set to be a grand-scale pan-world entertainer. With Prabhas taking on the role of a fierce and intense cop, and Tripti bringing her distinctive screen presence to the narrative, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films on the horizon.

You can also check out the audio teaser here:

