In perhaps one of the biggest film announcements of the year, Mythri Movie Makers officially revealed the first look poster of Prabhas’ much-anticipated film Fauzi. The announcement was made on the occasion of the Rebel Star’s birthday. The first look generated immediate buzz online, marking a monumental collaboration in the Indian film industry.

Fauzi First Look Unveiled On Prabhas’ Birthday

Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to make the grand announcement, “पाण्डवपक्षे संस्थित कर्णः। गुरुविरहितः एकलव्यः जन्मनैव च योद्धा एषः॥ #PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history Happy Birthday, Rebel Star @actorprabhas,” they wrote.

The poster presents Prabhas in a formidable warrior avatar, radiating sheer power, determination, and intensity. Accompanied by a Sanskrit verse that honors the spirit of a born fighter, the announcement sets the stage for an epic tale of courage and sacrifice.

With the tagline “The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history,” Fauzi, directed by Sita Ramam filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, promises to unveil a forgotten legend wrapped in heroism and heart. The Rebel Star is back, and this time, he’s rewriting history.

Fauzi Marks Prabhas’ Return To Grand Period Drama Epic

With Fauzi, Prabhas would make his much-awaited return to the grand world of period drama after Baahubali, promising an emotionally charged and visually spectacular cinematic experience.

Billed as the most ambitious venture yet from Mythri Movie Makers, the film unites an exceptional team, featuring Rebel Star Prabhas, MMM- the powerhouse banner behind films such as Pushpa, Uppena, and Dear Comrade, and Hanu Raghavapudi, the acclaimed director of Sita Ramam. This collaboration is being hailed as “a union of generations” in Indian cinema.

Fauzi is set to be a massive visual spectacle. The makers are reportedly sparing no expense to deliver a stunning, immersive experience, positioning it among the biggest and most ambitious projects ever made.

