Ever since Baahubali arrived in the theaters and became a blockbuster, Prabhas has become a pan-India star. However, he further grew with Salaar, Saaho, and Kalki 2898 AD, and the superstar is now a phenomenon at the box office, who does not shy away from bringing anything less than 100 crores with his films on the opening day! But will his upcoming biggie, The Raja Saab, follow the trend? Does it have the potential to turn into a 100 crore grosser? Let us analyze and dissect!

Whenever Prabhas walks onto the screen, money practically starts raining itself. The Box Office has seen him make impossible records and deliver earth-shattering opening day collections for each of his films except for Radheshyam. But with a premise like horror comedy, will Prabhas keep up with his box office trend?

Undoubtedly, The Raja Saab trailer has Prabhas‘s charm working yet again. The film, however, might miss the 100 crore opening record by a whisker! In fact, the superstar might have a little rough time entering the list of the top 10 Indian openers, surpassing Devara’s 83 crore at the box office!

The Hattrick Huddle – An Impossible Target?

Currently, after the trailer of the film has been dropped, it seems like a difficult task for Prabhas to complete his hattrick of 150+ crore worldwide openers. Two of his biggies – Salaar with a gross collection of 159.56 crore and Kalki 2898 AD with a gross collection of 173.44 crore hit the milestone with their opening day collections!

It was expected that The Raja Saab might create a historic record for Prabhas, bringing his third 150 crore opener worldwide, but looking at the premise of the horror comedy, the feat seems a bit impossible. However, it does not mean that the film will not roar at the box office. It is just that it might not roar as loudly as it was being expected from a Prabhas film!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

