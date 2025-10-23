Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Thamma, two recently released Indian films from different industries, share strikingly similar themes. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a Mollywood movie that premiered in theaters on August 28, 2025, became a major success. It is now set for its OTT release soon. On the other hand, Bollywood’s Thamma released theatrically on October 21, 2025. As mentioned earlier, comparisons between the two are inevitable since both share many similarities, which we’ll explore here.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Vs Thamma: Part Of Larger Movie Universes

Advertisement

Both films are intended to be part of a larger interconnected universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra sets up its own cinematic world, with this film serving as the first entry. On the other hand, Thamma is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and marks the fifth installment in that franchise.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Vs Thamma: Source Of Inspiration

Both films are based on folklore but draw heavy influence from Hollywood. In both stories, the leading ladies are essentially vampires whose titles are inspired by regional myths. Although they appear to be in their mid-to-late twenties, their actual ages can be measured in centuries rather than decades or years.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Vs Thamma: Respective Characters’ Similarities

Both characters try to avoid drinking human blood whenever possible. Despite their age, they remain playful, young at heart, and genuinely care about humans. Human life matters to them, and they are portrayed as fundamentally good individuals. Their romantic interests or heroes are both goofballs. In both films, the female lead moves to a new location where an established syndicate of supernatural beings already exists.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Vs Thamma: Surprise Cameos Appearances

Each film features cameo appearances that help connect to the next installment, along with minor fight sequences involving the cameo characters. In Thamma, we see Sathyaraj appear as Elvis Karim Prabhakar from Munjya (2024), Abhishek Banerjee reprising his role as Jana from Stree, and Varun Dhawan returning as Bhaskar or Bhediya from the film Bhediya. He serves as the main cameo, featuring in a fight sequence, while the other cameos are used as facilitating elements for his interaction with the main characters.

In Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Sunny Wayne plays Kadamattathu Kathanar, a priest gifted with supernatural powers. Tovino Thomas takes on the role of Michael, a mystical being known as a Chathan. Another supernatural entity, an Odiyan, is portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan, whose character is named Charlie. Mammootty appears as Moothon, though his screen presence is minimal, and only his hand is shown. Both films also promise that the next chapter will be even bigger.

In conclusion, both films are good, but Thamma is part of an already established franchise. The new creatures introduced in the movie, called Vetal, along with their origin story, existence, and the villain’s purpose, are all well-known to the audience.

On the other hand, in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, we don’t know much about its universe. The characters are not well established, their backstories are not fully fleshed out, and we are placed in the middle of a story that has little connection to the supernatural world. Even the primary antagonist of the film possesses superhuman powers only because of the protagonist.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Trailer

Thamma Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Thamma Post-Credit Scene Explained: A Bhediya Vs Vetaal Showdown Coming Next?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News