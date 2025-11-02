It is officially Shah Rukh Khan Day for Indian Cinema as the Baadshah celebrates his birthday on November 2, and Siddharth Anand decided to make it extra special by dropping the announcement teaser of their upcoming film King. Let me just confess, when I first witnessed a leaked look at the superstar last year, I anticipated a banger, and honestly, it was worth every single ticking second!

Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut, along with Abhishek Bachchan, the announcement teaser isn’t a box office bomb; it is an entire nuke! Unadulterated Mass Cinema served unapologetically, featuring a never-before-seen SRK and never-before-heard background music!

The announcement teaser of King is an explosion with a rugged avatar of SRK establishing his character as the ruler of his territory! Even the beginning of the teaser with SRK’s voiceover packs a punch as he says, “Kitne khoon kiye yaad nahi, Acche log the ya bure kabhi poocha nahi.” He seals the deal as he announces – “Duniya ne diya bus ek hi naam,” while he never says the name!

This single dialogue, delivered in baritone to die for, is enough to explode the box office. The entry shot of Shah Rukh Khan playing with the King of Hearts amidst a flying deck of cards is a declaration of sorts – that the King is here to reclaim his throne!

After the heroic mass appeal of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan seems to dive into the grey. His salt-and-pepper look, with sophisticated brutality, is something only a Siddharth Anand film can provide. Just what Hrithik Roshan got in War!

While the film could have suffered from a Jawan hangover with the grey-haired look, Siddharth Anand left no stone unturned to make sure that it doesn’t. As Shah Rukh Khan announces, ‘Darr Nahi Dehshat Hun’, we can only wait till 2026 to let this mania unfold on-screen.

However, I really do hope that he releases this background track hailing SRK and fans can live by it till the film arrives in the theaters. Check out the teaser here.

