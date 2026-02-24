The Telugu comedy, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, is all set for its OTT release. Starring Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba, the film premiered in cinemas on January 30, 2026. The movie received a mixed response at the box office despite its unique narrative, organic humor, and seamless storytelling.

As a result, the makers are now releasing it digitally to reach a wider audience and gain renewed attention online. The Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey remake makes its OTT debut in the first week of March, offering audiences who missed it in theaters a chance to watch it.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi OTT Release Date

According to a post on X by the OTT platform Aha, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi will be available to stream on Aha from March 4, 2026. The video platform, Aha, is a leading streaming service for Telugu films and South Indian content.

Subscribers to Aha Gold, the platform’s premium tier, will enjoy 24-hour early access to the film. Others can view it after the day passes.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi Plot & Cast

As mentioned earlier, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is a Telugu remake of the popular Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. It follows a young woman as she navigates family drama, marriage expectations, and self-discovery in a patriarchal setting.

The narrative blends comedy and social commentary, capturing both humorous moments and emotional depth as the protagonist confronts tradition and personal empowerment within her marriage. In the remake, Tharun Bhascker portrays Omkar Naidu, while Eesha Rebba plays Shanti. She is his wife, whose challenges and resilience become the focus of the film as the story unfolds.

The film is directed by A.R. Sajeev and produced by Srujan Yarabolu, Aditya Pittie, Vivek Krishnani, Anup Chandrasekharan, Sadhik Shaik, and Naveen Sanivarapu.

With its debut on Aha OTT, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi will now shift its focus from box-office numbers to a vastly larger streaming audience. This can help bolster the film’s reach across India and the global Telugu diaspora.

