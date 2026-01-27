Moviegoers often say that theaters are now an unaffordable luxury for the masses. This is true in the US and here in India as well. However, the Telugu film Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is gearing up for release with affordable ticket prices for most fans.

This offer, however, will be available only in two states: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film is a remake of the 2022 Malayalam film Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi: Release Date & Ticket Pricing

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026. The ticket prices for the movie have been set at ₹99 for single-screen theaters and ₹150 for multiplexes.

The makers confirmed the ticket pricing through a social media post. However, it is still unclear whether the ₹99 and ₹150 rates are introductory or final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S Originals (@soriginals1)

It is also important to note that these prices do not include taxes, meaning audiences will have to pay additional GST charges on top of the listed ticket cost.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi Plot & Cast

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is the remake of the critically acclaimed Mollywood family drama, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran. The story revolves around a married couple and their relationship struggles, focusing on the female lead standing up to patriarchy, presented through a comedic lens.

The Telugu remake is directed by A.R. Sajeev and stars Tarun Bhaskar and Eesha Rebba.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South.

Must Read: Champion OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch The Telugu Period Sports Action Drama?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News