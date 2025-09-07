In recent years, Basil Joseph has been chiefly known for his performances in front of the camera, but there was a time when he was also a director. His last directorial venture, Minnal Murali (2021), is considered the first superhero film from the Mollywood industry. Unfortunately, the film did not get a theatrical release. Instead, it was released directly on Netflix, where it earned critical praise beyond its home market, gaining recognition nationwide and internationally. So, it was only natural for the makers of a film like Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to approach Basil for a prominent role, not as a director but as an actor, which has primarily been his focus since Minnal Murali came out.

What happened with Basil’s involvement in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra?

Basil Joseph was not in the film as he had rejected it. He did not reveal the exact reason, but he mentioned that the film director, Dominic Arun, personally narrated the script to him. He did not specify which role it was, but mentioned that it was prominent. The role eventually went to someone else, and Basil admitted, “Now I regret it.” According to Mathrubhumi, these details were revealed during his interaction with the Kerala Cricket League team, Kochi Blue Tigers.

How is the performance of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra at the ticket window?

Released during the Onam festival season, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been a phenomenal success. In just nine days, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer earned a worldwide gross of 133.45 crores. Unusually, the film is also performing strongly abroad, bringing in 59.7 crores from international markets.

