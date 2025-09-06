Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is shining bright at the worldwide box office. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam superhero flick, made on a budget of only 30 crores, is roaring loudly with its powerful content. In only 9 days, it has created history for Naslen! Scroll below for the latest update.

Lokah Chapter 1 is witnessing a fantastic overseas run!

It is rare for movies to mint higher overseas collections than the domestic earnings. In the case of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, both the regions are running neck-to-neck. In 9 days, Dominic Arun’s directorial has accumulated 59.7 crore gross at the overseas box office.

Dulquer Salmaan’s production has garnered 62.50 crores in the domestic market, which is slightly higher than its international total. The best is yet to come as the female-led superhero film is now chasing the overseas lifetime of Mohanlal’s Thudarum (93.8 crore gross).

It’s now Naslen’s highest-grossing film worldwide!

The worldwide box office collection has surged to 133.45 crore gross. In only 9 days, it surpassed Naslen’s 100 crore+ grosser globally – Premalu.

Premalu was Naslen’s highest-grossing film worldwide with lifetime earnings of 132.79 crore gross. History has been rewritten for Naslen!

Inching closer to 150 crore mark!

By the end of the weekend, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film will cross the 150 crore mark. It has dominated Mohanlal’s latest release, Hridayapoorvam, and how!

Lokah is expected to enter the 200 crore club and compete with Thudarum and L2: Empuraan at the worldwide box office.

Take a look the top 3 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide:

L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores Thudarum: 237.76 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 133.45 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 62.50 crores

India gross: 73.75 crores

Overseas gross: 59.70 crores

Worldwide gross: 133.45 crores

