Anushka Shetty’s latest film, Ghaati, has arrived in theaters and is getting early reactions from the audience. Viewers have taken to social media to share their mixed responses to the film. Many viewed it as a potential blockbuster, while others felt it was a lackluster story with decent action.

If you are planning to watch Ghaati and wondering how the audience feels about the film, this article is perfect for you, as we will discuss the X reviews of Anushka Shetty’s action thriller.

Ghaati Opens To Mixed Reactions From Audience

Ghaati is getting mixed reactions from opening-day viewers. One user on X marked the film as “mind-blowing” and praised Anushka Shetty‘s screen presence. He even asserted that the movie has “goosebump moments.”

#Ghaati is mind-blowing. Every scene gave unstoppable goosebumps ❤️‍🔥 History blend with drama goosebumps moments 💥

Just #AnushkaShetty Screen Presence is enough🔥 pic.twitter.com/fLI16Wpc5n — 𝗙e𝐚𝐫𝗹𝐞𝐬𝐬⁴⁵ (@45FearlessRo) September 5, 2025

One user shared his mixed reaction to the film’s first half. He admitted that the writing of the film is lacking in big time. However, he praised some particular scenes of the film, which make the first half impactful.

First Half Review – #Ghaati The film starts on a decent note by introducing the Ghaatis, their lifestyle & the details about their occupation. But apart from the fresh backdrop, the whole first half moves in a very predictable way, without even one exciting or standout moment.… — Mr.Cinema (@mrcinemaaa) September 5, 2025

Another said Ghaati could have been a “game-changer,” especially because a female-action drama is the core part of the movie, but compared the film with the city mafia and said that it is basically the Eastern Ghat’s version of the mafia with “nothing new.”

#Ghaati could have been real.! Could have been a real gamechanger for many things, a visceral tribal cultural story that can be on screen, female-action drama, a story with a real impact for a long time. Although I want to appreciate the vision of #KrishJagarlamudi, his ignorance… pic.twitter.com/KEY9pQ3RAe — Kausalya Suharika R (@KausalyaSuhari1) September 5, 2025

One viewer also called it an “average movie.”

Ghaati Review: The Final Verdict

Overall, based on the internet reviews, Ghaati seems decent, but only if you love rural settings or village action thrillers. The movie’s backdrop is set in the Ghats, which will be the primary element of the entire film. Also, don’t expect the movie to give you an unreal experience; the rest depends on the different points of view of the person watching it.

