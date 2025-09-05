The wait is finally over! The first teaser for Sujeeth’s much-anticipated action film ‘OG’ has dropped, sending fans of both Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi into a frenzy. Making his Telugu cinema debut, Hashmi steps into the shoes of Omi Bhau, a ruthless crime boss who seizes power in OG’s absence.

Teaser Sparks Excitement as OG Promises Thrills and Cinematic Clash

The teaser culminates in a show-stopping moment: Pawan Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera makes a grand return after a decade — a single frame that has already set social media timelines ablaze. Produced by DVV Danayya of RRR fame, the film has generated buzz for months, and the teaser only amplifies the excitement.

This marks a significant move South for Emraan Hashmi, known for his prolific career in Hindi cinema. Sharing the screen with one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars makes for an intense cinematic clash. Speaking about his experience, Hashmi said:

“I was thrilled when I was approached for this film, as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid. Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. From my look, to my lines to my characterisation — I loved everything about it and was excited to be a part of this film.”

‘OG’ also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy, with music by Thaman S. Tracks like “Firestorm” and “Suvvi Suvvi” are already gaining traction among fans, adding to the hype. The movie was shot across Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, promising high-octane action and stunning visuals.

On the distribution front, Monk Films (Suman Prasar Bage) and Vibrant Vista Entertainments (Praveen Peddi) have secured theatrical rights for North India and Nepal, expanding the film’s release footprint. ‘OG’ is set to hit screens worldwide on September 25, 2025.

With the teaser finally out, fans can expect one of the year’s biggest action spectacles, combining star power, intense storytelling, and high-octane action sequences.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: When Prabhas Chased Katrina Kaif For 6 Months, But She Allegedly Rejected His Baahubali 2 Star Power: “She Didn’t Think Working With Him Was Worth…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News