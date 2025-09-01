Actress Krithi Shetty’s recent interview has gone viral for a definite reason. She revealed that she was not comfortable doing the kissing scene in Shyam Singha Roy. The movie, which starred Nani in the lead along with Krithi and Sai Pallavi, is now facing criticism years after its release because of this confession.

Krithi said that she felt awkward filming the lip-lock and decided she would never do kissing or smoking scenes again. The age factor has made it more controversial. For those unaware, Nani was 37 when the film was shot, while Krithi was reportedly just 17. After this clip from her interview went viral, both Nani and the makers have been trolled heavily.

Viewers pointed out that if Krithi was under 18, she was younger than the legal age of consent, which makes the decision to shoot the scene questionable. Her admission has opened up a larger debate.

The actress’ candid statement has reignited the debate around how much choice young talent really has in the industry. While Krithi handled the scene professionally back then, her admission shows that actors often suppress their discomfort during filming, only for it to resurface later.

Internet Divided Over The Issue

Once her comments spread online, social media turned into a battlefield. A large section of users slammed both Nani and the makers. One wrote, “In 2021, at the time of Shyam Singha Roy’s release, actress Krithi Shetty was 17 years old and a minor. Actor Nani, who was 37… what is this uncle @NameisNani?” Another user went harder, saying, “37-year-old Nani kissing 17-year-old Krithi Shetty. If any other actor did this, the Women’s Commission should have booked him under the POCSO Act. But because Nani is a sympathy god, no one questioned him—even the TFI audience.”

At the same time, a different set of voices defended the actor and shifted the focus back to Krithi’s earlier choices. One person commented, “Meanwhile, the same #KrithiShetty, at just 16 in her debut film uppena – what was she doing there? Playing ludo on the boat or what? Nothing happens without her consent.”

The criticism was not just aimed at the actor. Director Rahul Sankrityan too faced heat for not being mindful of the optics and the age factor. Whether Nani will eventually break his silence remains to be seen, but the conversation around age, consent, and safe spaces in cinema has already taken center stage.

