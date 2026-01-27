The Tamil action comedy Vaa Vaathiyaar is set to debut on digital platforms just two weeks after its theatrical run. The film faced several setbacks from the very beginning, which even delayed its theatrical release date. It eventually hit the theaters on January 14, 2026.

Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner, the film combines humor, heart, and a generous dose of nostalgia. The lively Tamil adventure-comedy, which pays homage to the legendary M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), is now set to entertain the OTT audience.

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release Date

The Tamil film will be available to stream on Prime Video from January 28, 2026, in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The Karthi starrer will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Cast & Crew

Vaa Vaathiyaar is headlined by Karthi and Krithi Shetty, alongside an accomplished ensemble cast featuring Sathyaraj, Raj Kiran, Anandraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G.M. Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, Nivas Adithan, Vadivukkarasi, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Thenappan P.L.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Plot

Vaa Vaathiyaar follows the story of a die-hard MGR fan who raises his grandson, Ramu (played by Karthi), believing that he shares a special connection with the beloved star. As the boy grows into a fun-loving police officer, unexpected events put his grandfather’s life in danger, forcing him to confront new responsibilities and transform in ways he had never imagined.

Packed with spirited performances and energetic music by Santhosh Narayanan, the film offers a delightful blend of adventure and comedy, making it a perfect family watch.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch.

Must Read: Champion OTT Release Date Confirmed: When & Where To Watch The Telugu Period Sports Action Drama?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News