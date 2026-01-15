Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi, Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, and Sathyaraj in key roles, registered a slow start at the Indian box office. With Parasakthi turning out to be a disappointing affair, all eyes were set on the latest Pongal release from Kollywood, but unfortunately, it made dismal collections on its day 1. In fact, with a start of below 2 crores, the film scored the lowest opening for Karthi in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Vaa Vaathiyaar earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Kollywood action comedy entertainer experienced several delays, which ultimately impacted its buzz. The impact of this was also reflected in pre-sales, and even through spot bookings, the film failed to make its mark. It started with a decent 15% occupancy in the morning shows, followed by 22% in the afternoon shows. In the evening shows, the film witnessed a slight dip, staying around 20%. In the night shows, it jumped up to 28%.

With ordinary occupancy throughout the day, Vaa Vaathiyaar earned only 1.65 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. It equals 1.94 crore gross. With a start of less than 2 crores, the film is likely to go through tough times ahead, as reception has been mixed so far.

Karthi’s lowest start post-COVID

With just 1.65 crores coming on day 1, Vaa Vaathiyaar has registered the lowest opening for Karthi in the post-COVID era. It stayed below the actor’s Meiyazhagan, which opened at 3.1 crores.

Take a look at the opening day collection of Karthi’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 34 crores Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 24 crores Viruman – 7.5 crores Sardar – 4.35 crores Japan – 4.15 crores Meiyazhagan – 3.1 crores Vaa Vaathiyaar – 1.65 crores

More about the film

Vaa Vaathiyaar is written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. It is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. It also stars Nizhalgal Ravi, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, and Karunakaran.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Recovers Only 31% Of Budget, Yet To Reach 150 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News