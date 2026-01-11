Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated Parasakthi has finally made its way to the big screen. While the film has managed to comfortably outpace the modest openings of the Pongal releases of 2025, the opening day numbers suggest a steady, rather than spectacular, start for the Amaran superstar.

Sivakarthikeyan Beats Last Pongal Releases!

The last Pongal releases at the box office were Kadhalikka Neramillai and Madha Gaja Raja. Ravi Mohan’s film earned 2.5 crore on the opening day. Meanwhile, Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja was the first super hit film of 2025 at the Kollywood box office and opened at 3 crore!

Parasakthi Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, January 10, Saturday, Parasakthi earned 12.35 crore at the box office. This is more than 4 times the opening of Kadhalikka Neramillai and Madha Gaja Raja! The film maintained a respectable overall occupancy of 62.7% across its shows.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Last Two Releases

However, Sivakarthikeyan could not surpass the opening day numbers of his last two releases – Madharaasi and Amaran. While Madharaasi opened at 13.65 crore at the box office in India, Amaran roared at the box office with an opening day collection of 21.80 crore. It would be interesting to see if Sivakarthikeyan’s latest release maintains pace over the weekend.

About Parasakthi

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the official synopsis of the film says, “Based on true events, the film revolves around the Anti-Hindi Imposition agitations in Tamil Nadu that happened in 1965.” Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Sreeleela in her debut role in Kollywood. The film also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, alongside Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, and Papri Ghosh. The political action drama is currently rated 5.9 on IMDb. The film is low on buzz and needs a good pace to survive through the week!

