Prabhas and Maruthi’s The Raja Saab is dwindling at the box office. It entered the 100 crore club worldwide on day 2 but witnessed a considerable drop in earnings. The collections aren’t upto the mark, but it is inches away from becoming our Darling star’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the global updates!

The Raja Saab Overseas Box Office

The start was promising, especially in key markets like North America. But the negative word-of-mouth has taken over. After an overseas opening of whopping 23.5 crores (including previews), The Raja Saab added only around 5 crores to the kitty on day 2.

The international total now stands at 28.50 crores. A film like The Raja Saab, mounted over a whopping budget of 300 crores, should have at least crossed the 50 crore mark overseas. Unfortunately, that’s far from the case.

Inches closer to the 150 crore mark worldwide!

While Prabhas‘ starrer missed out on clocking a century on its opening day, it has finally achieved the mark on day 2. The worldwide total of The Raja Saab has concluded at 135.56 crore gross after two days.

The fantasy horror comedy is now only 12.44 crores away from becoming Prabhas’ 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It will achieve the feat by surpassing Radhe Shyam, which grossed 148 crore gross in its lifetime and was a flop affair.

Check out the post-COVID grossers of Prabhas at the worldwide box office:

Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crores Salaar: 609.61 crores Adipurush: 357.80 crores Radhe Shyam: 148 crores The Raja Saab: 135.56 crores

The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 2

India net: 90.73 crores

India gross: 107.06 crores

Overseas gross – 28.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 135.56 crores

