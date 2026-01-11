Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is performing far from expectations at the box office. Despite the Sankranti release, the negative word-of-mouth is impacting the footfalls. It has witnessed a drop on the first Saturday, leading to a worrisome state. Scroll below for the Hindi collection on day 2.

How much did The Raja Saab earn on day 2 in Hindi?

According to Sacnilk, The Raja Saab collected 5.10 crores in the Hindi belt on day 2. Compared to 6 crores on the opening day, it witnessed a 15% drop in earnings. Although there’s no significant competition from Bollywood apart from Dhurandhar, Maruthi’s directorial is simply failing to drive the desired footfalls. The delay of Jana Nayagan is, in fact, a blessing in disguise.

The net earnings in the Hindi belt have concluded at 11.10 crores after 2 days. After RadheShyam, this is yet another shocker for Prabhas, who enjoyed a massive pull in the Hindi belt. Besides, he’s fresh from the success of Kalki 2898 AD, but clearly, the faith is dwindling since his other recent releases have not been upto the mark. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 13.09 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office collection in the Hindi (net earnings) belt:

Day 1: 6 crores

Day 2: 5.1 crores

Total: 11.1 crores

Prabhas to score his second-lowest first weekend in Hindi?

One expected The Raja Saab to cross the 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. Despite the long wait, the film could not live upto the anticipation. And the not-so-favorable results are evident. Unless there’s a considerable growth on Sunday, Prabhas is heading for his second-lowest debut weekend in Hindi cinema. The Sankranti release may surpass Radhe Shyam (14.5 crores) by a small margin, but that’s about it. Indeed, a disappointing fate!

Take a look at the opening weekend collections of Prabhas’ films at the Hindi box office:

Baahubali 2 – 128 crores Adipurush – 113.5 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 112.15 crores Saaho – 79.08 crores Salaar – 51.5 crores Baahubali – 22.35 crores Radhe Shyam – 14.5 crores The RajaSaab – 11.1 crores (2 days)

The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office Summary (Day 2)

Net collection: 11.1 crores

Gross collection: 13.09 crores

