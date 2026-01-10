Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be cleared by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), leading to its indefinite postponement. It has now become a legal matter, and the next hearing is reportedly held after 10 days (January 21). Amid this, there have been reports stating the makers are planning to release the film in the last week of January or in February, if it gets cleared after the next hearing. However, will this delay harm the film’s opening-day potential at the worldwide box office, or will it help it? Let’s discuss it below!

Jana Nayagan to benefit from the censor drama

Before the censor drama, the Kollywood political action thriller was enjoying a good buzz on the ground level, but it was majorly restricted to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. Speaking about the overseas market, it generated good hype in the traditional strong markets of Vijay. This buzz was despite the unimpressive promotional assets and was solely due to Vijay’s stardom. Now, due to the censorship controversy, it has generated more awareness around itself and also sympathy for the actor.

Aims for a strong start at the worldwide box office

Whenever Jana Nayagan releases in theatres, it is likely to witness a stronger response than initially expected, provided the makers secure good showcasing across all markets. Going by pre-sales for the original release date, the film was aiming for a sure shot 100 crore opening. Even after the postponement, it will aim to hit a century at the worldwide box office on day 1.

Likely to become 2026’s first film to open with a century

With a strong chance of scoring a century on the opening day, Jana Nayagan is likely to become the first Indian film of 2026 to gross 100 crores on day 1 globally. The feat was expected to be achieved by Prabhas’ The RajaSaab, but it just fell short of 100 crore gross and scored 97.72 crores.

More about the film

The Thalapathy Vijay swansong is directed by H. Vinoth and also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj in key roles. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana’s KVN Productions.

