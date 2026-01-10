Angel Studios’ Christmas holiday release, David, has emerged as one of the more unusual box office stories of the season. The faith-based animation feature has managed to outgross several well-known Hollywood titles in the US domestic market. Now, the movie is positioned as the second-highest-grossing faith-based animated movie of all time, sitting only below The Prince of Egypt ($101.4 million). It continues to post strong numbers while playing in 2,900 theaters across the country, moving closer to the $80 million domestic milestone.

David Box Office Performance

Released on December 19, David has collected $72.5 million worldwide so far. Nearly all of that total has come from the US, where domestic earnings stand at $72 million. International response remains limited, with releases only in South Africa, Nigeria, and Portugal. Those three markets together have added roughly $458K, keeping the global total firmly driven by domestic attendance, as per Box Office Mojo.

David Box Office Summary

North America – $72 million

International – $458,989

Worldwide – $72.5 million

The current domestic rankings place David at number 7 on the charts. On Thursday, the film earned around $317K, reflecting a 21.6% drop from Wednesday’s $405K. Comparisons to last week show a sharper decline, with a 91% drop from the New Year’s holiday-boosted Thursday figure of $3.5 million. Even with those drops, daily earnings remain notable for a faith-based animated release at this stage of its run.

David Outperforms Major Hollywood Titles

David has already previously outgrossed Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 ($46 million), Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun ($52.6 million), and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ($61.8 million). The movie’s domestic total has now moved past two major releases from last year, Danny Boyle’s horror sequel hit 28 Years Later ($70.3 million) and Leonardo DiCaprio’s big-budget disappointment One Battle After Another ($71.5 million).

David’s Upcoming Weekend Performance & Future Projections

Since opening, David has crossed the million mark in each of its first three weekends, showing consistency across the holiday frame. Projections suggest the upcoming fourth weekend should continue that pattern, though expectations point to a sharper drop than earlier frames. Theater counts are also expected to fall, signaling a natural slowdown while the film edges closer to its $80 million domestic goal.

David Movie Plot

David continues the story from Young David. He is a young Israelite shepherd, poet, and fighter chosen to be Israel’s future king. He faces the giant Philistine Goliath and shows his people that real strength comes not from being king, but from having faith, courage, and freedom.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

