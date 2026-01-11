Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar is now the fourth highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. Entering the top 3 will not be possible, as Pushpa 2 stands at a considerable distance. But Aditya Dhar’s film is less than 10 crores away from becoming the 2nd Bollywood film to achieve a major feat globally. Scroll below for the day 37 global update!

Will Dhurandhar enter the 300 crore club overseas?

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has amassed 288.25 crore gross at the overseas box office in 37 days. It is now facing competition from The Raja Saab in key circuits like North America. So far, the hold is fantastic.

All eyes are on whether Akshaye Khanna co-starrer will be able to enter the 300 crore club in the first phase of its international run. It is also eyeing the lifetime of PK (303 crores) to emerge as the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time overseas.

Set to achieve a massive milestone worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar has accumulated 1291.89 crore gross. This includes 1003.64 crores from the domestic market. Ranveer Singh starrer is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film globally!

The spy action thriller is now set to become the second Bollywood film in history to enter the 1300 crore club worldwide. It is merely 8.11 crores away from achieving the feat, which will be easily unlocked today. Aamir Khan’s Dangal will continue to hold the #1 spot with its impressive global lifetime of 2059.04 crore gross.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Dhurandhar: 1291.89 crores (37 days) Jawan: 1163.62 crores Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 1086.55 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (37 days)

India net – 850.55 crores

India gross – 1003.64 crores

Overseas gross – 288.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 1291.89 crores

