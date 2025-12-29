Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office. Despite several new releases, the film is still going strong. Recently, it entered the elite club of films worth 1000 crores globally, becoming the ninth Indian film to reach the milestone. On day 24, the fourth Sunday, it surpassed Pathaan’s lifetime collection, moving one position upward among Bollywood’s top global grossers and India’s top grossers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 24 days?

In India, the spy action thriller had a blast on the fourth Sunday, scoring a huge 28.67 crore gross. Overall, the film has earned a staggering 862.22 crore gross (730.7 crore net) in the domestic market. In the overseas market, it has emerged as a massive success, and so far, it has minted 238 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 24-day worldwide box office collection is a whopping 1100.22 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 730.7 crores

India gross – 862.22 crores

Overseas gross – 238 crores

Worldwide gross – 1100.22 crores

Becomes Bollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film ever!

With 1100.22 crores in the kitty, Dhurandhar surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (1069.85 crore gross) to become Bollywood’s third-highest-grossing film of all time globally. Very soon, it will cross Jawan (1163.62 crore gross) to claim the second spot. Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2059.04 crore gross) to stay unbeaten.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top grossers globally:

Dangal – 2059.04 crores Jawan – 1163.62 crores Dhurandhar – 1100.22 crores (24 days) Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores

It’s now 7th highest-grossing Indian film globally!

By surpassing Pathaan, the Ranveer Singh starrer has become the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. Next, it’ll cross Jawan, and before concluding the run, it is likely to beat KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crore gross).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films globally:

Dangal – 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2 – 1800 crores Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crores RRR – 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Jawan – 1163.62 crores Dhurandhar – 1100.22 crores Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores

