Avatar: Fire and Ash left the exhibitors concerned with its slow start, but the blessings are with James Cameron and his team. Avatar 3 has crossed another major milestone at the worldwide box office. It surpassed three major global milestones in its second weekend. The film has also surpassed the global hauls of How to Train Your Dragon, Superman, and F1. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. It surpassed Captain America: Brave New World as the 10th highest-grossing film of the year. The film is expected to end its domestic run below the $500 million milestone. However, things can change at any time, as the box office is highly unpredictable.

Crosses $750 million at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected a massive $181.2 million on its second weekend at the overseas box office. The film declined by 29.8% from last weekend, its opening weekend. It is approximately $20 million more than Avatar: The Way of Water’s $168.6 million second-weekend gross overseas. Over 53 markets and after twelve days, Avatar 3’s international cume has hit the $542.7 million mark. Domestically, the film has collected $217.7 million, and adding that to its overseas gross, the worldwide collection crossed $700 million milestone and now stands at $760.4 million cume in 12 days. It is expected to reach $900 million on New Year’s Day.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $217.7 million

International – $542.7 million

Worldwide – $760.4 million

Emerges as the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025

Avatar 3 surpasses Superman, F1, and How to Train Your Dragon as the 7th highest-grossing film of the year. It is expected to cross $800 million worldwide today. The James Cameron-helmed film will soon surpass Jurassic World Rebirth‘s $869.1 million to break into the global top 5 of 2025 [as per Box Office Mojo].

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide

Ne Zha 2 – $2.2 billion Zootopia 2 – $1.42 billion Lilo & Stitch – $1.04 billion A Minecraft Movie – $958.1 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $869.1 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – $790.5 million Avatar: Fire And Ash – $760.4 million How to Train Your Dragon – $636.4 million F1 – $631.6 million Superman – $616.8 million

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, released on December 19, is trending worldwide.

