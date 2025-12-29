Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjum Rampal, and R Madhavan, ended its fourth weekend on a glorious note. During the weekend, the Bollywood magnum opus amassed a historic 60 crore+ collection at the Indian box office, concluding the weekend by recording the biggest fourth Sunday ever. In the process, it surpassed Pushpa 2’s record fourth Sunday by a big margin. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

Dhurandhar registers the biggest 4th Sunday at the Indian box office

After crossing the 20 crore mark on the fourth Saturday, the film went a notch higher and pulled off a brilliant score on Sunday. As per the official figures, it raked in a superb 24.3 crores on day 24, displaying a growth of 16.26% from day 23’s 20.9 crores. It had a chance of scoring above 25 crores, but the night shows witnessed a much bigger drop than expected, falling from the evening’s 57% to 29% in occupancy. Nevertheless, the film recorded the biggest fourth Sunday in India by overtaking Pushpa 2’s 15.65 crores.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Day 22 – 16.7 crores

Day 23 – 20.9 crores

Day 24 – 24.3 crores

Total – 730.7 crores

Dhurandhar will soon beat RRR

Overall, Dhurandhar has earned a whopping 730.7 crore net at the Indian box office in 24 days. It equals 862.22 crore gross. With this, it is already the fifth-highest-grossing film in India. The next target is RRR (772 crores), which is just 41.3 crores away. The Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to surpass it in just 3-4 days.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers at the Indian box office:

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 859.7 crores RRR – 772 crores Dhurandhar – 730.7 crores (24 days) Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 622.41 crores Chhaava – 618.5 crores

Chasing big milestones at the Indian box office

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is set to become Bollywood’s first film to cross the 750 crore mark in net collections. It is also on track to inaugurate the 800 crore club for Bollywood. It appears that the film will continue its successful run until Border 2 releases on January 23, 2026.

