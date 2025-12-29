After crossing the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office, Wicked: For Good now ranks as the 13th highest-grossing film of 2025 globally. With a current worldwide haul of $503.9 million, the musical fantasy has moved ahead of The Conjuring: Last Rites ($494.7 million) and is now trailing behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($521.9 million). Now in its sixth week in theaters, it will be interesting to see how much higher it can climb on the global box-office chart.

Domestically, the Wicked sequel delivered a solid $5.3 million in its sixth three-day weekend, marking an 8% increase from the last weekend, despite a reduction of 586 screens since December 25. Its North American total now stands at $331.6 million, allowing it to overtake Zootopia 2 ($321.4 million) at the domestic box office. In the process, it has also surpassed Deadpool 2’s $324.6 million haul and is now edging closer to another Marvel blockbuster – Spider-Man: Homecoming. Here’s how much more Wicked: For Good needs to earn to outgross the 2017 Marvel film in North America.

Wicked: For Good vs. Spider-Man: Homecoming – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Wicked: For Good is performing at the box office so far, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $331.6 million

International: $172.3 million

Worldwide: $503.9 million

Spider-Man: Homecoming – Box Office Summary

North America: $335 million

International: $546 million

Worldwide: $881 million

Based on these figures, the musical fantasy sequel is currently trailing the Tom Holland-led Marvel blockbuster by approximately $3.4 million in North American earnings. Given its current momentum and provided its upcoming digital release does not significantly affect its theatrical numbers, Wicked: For Good is well-positioned to surpass Spider-Man: Homecoming at the domestic box office. The outcome should become clear in the weeks ahead.

Wicked: For Good Enters 2025’s Domestic Top 5 – Can It Retain Its Spot?

At the time of writing, Wicked: For Good ranks as the fifth highest-grossing release of 2025 at the North American box office, sitting just behind Jurassic World: Rebirth, which has earned $339.6 million domestically. While the Wicked sequel is only about $8 million short of that mark, whether it can bridge the gap during the remainder of its theatrical run remains uncertain.

Adding to the challenge, Avatar: Fire and Ash is rapidly closing in from behind. Given the James Cameron blockbuster’s strong momentum, retaining the No.5 position on the 2025 domestic box office chart appears unlikely for Wicked: For Good in the coming weeks.

Wicked: For Good Plot

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in the divided world of Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good Trailer:

