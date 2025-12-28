Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked: For Good is holding strong and reaping the benefits of the holidays. It is inches away from entering the domestic all-time top 90 highest-grossing films list. The Wicked sequel is set to the domestic haul of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film, Oppenheimer, this weekend. It is enjoying a solid business at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel is also on track to beat Jurassic World Rebirth at the domestic box office as the 4th highest-grossing film of the year in North America. Scarlett Johansson’s film is Universal’s biggest hit at the domestic box office, and the Wicked sequel is set to take that title away from it.

How much has Wicked: For Good collected after 40 days in North America?

Ariana Grande’s Wicked: For Good collected a solid $1.9 million on its sixth Friday, up by 45.2% from last Friday, despite new releases and the loss of 586 theaters in North America. After forty days, the domestic total of the film is $328.2 million. It is less than $12 million away from surpassing Jurassic World Rebirth’s domestic haul as Universal’s highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America. Wicked’s sequel is the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 [via Box Office Mojo].

On track to beat Oppenheimer’s domestic haul

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and featuring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, is the #91 highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. The Christopher Nolan-helmed film collected $330.07 million in its domestic run. The Wicked sequel is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Oppenheimer as the #91 highest-grossing film ever in North America.

To break into the top 90 highest-grossing films ever list, Wicked: For Good must beat Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s $330.4 million domestic haul. The musical fantasy is tracking to earn between $4-$6 million on its 6th three-day weekend. Therefore, Ariana’s film will not only break into the all-time domestic top 90 but also rise to a spot cementing its position in the list.

More about the film

At the overseas box office, the film has reached a cumulative total of $166.9 million. Adding that to its domestic collection, the worldwide collection is $495.1 million. According to reports, the musical fantasy was made on a budget of $150 million, and it has raked in over 3 times the making cost. Wicked: For Good will be available on digital platforms this week.

Box office summary

North America – $328.2 million

International – $166.9 million

Worldwide – $495.1 million

