Anaconda was released this Christmas, and all eyes are on how it performs in its opening weekend. The film remains in the top three in the domestic box office rankings, and reaching the top is unlikely for this horror comedy film. Jack Black and Paul Rudd win hearts with their performance, which will undoubtedly contribute to the film’s box office success. Scroll below for the deets.

The meta reboot, despite featuring popular faces, is earning less than Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme. At the end of this weekend as well Timothee’s film will outperform this horror comedy. The word of mouth is also mixed, which is also a problem for it, as a lot depends on it in the long run. There is still a New Year’s Day holiday corridor, and it would surely help this Jack Black starrer benefit at the box office.

Anaconda’s box office after 2 days in North America

Based on the latest report by Box Office Mojo, Anaconda collected $5.4 million on Friday, Boxing Day at the box office in North America. It reportedly dropped 22.9% from its opening day on Thursday. Including all the previews, the domestic collection of the Jack Black and Paul Rudd starrer is $14.5 million in two days. It is at #3 in the domestic box office rankings.

More about the film’s opening weekend projection

Despite the mixed word of mouth, the film is performing steadily at the box office in North America and is expected to continue this trend in its opening weekend. This is because of the Holiday. The film is projected to earn between $21 million and $23 million on its four-day opening weekend. Over the course of a three-day opening, it could rake in $12 million to $14 million in North America.

It is way below the Jumanji reboot, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s opening weekend. For the unversed, the film collected $43.7 million in just four days. The horror comedy is expected to easily surpass the opening weekend haul of the original Anaconda, which was $16.6 million. The film will remain at #3 in the domestic rankings on its opening weekend.

Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello starrer Anaconda was released on December 25.

