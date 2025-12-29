James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash continues to find its audience amid strong competition from Dhurandhar and other movies. As expected, the film is enjoying the highest traction in metro cities, which helped it score well during the second weekend. On day 10, the second Sunday, the magnum opus scored in double digits, and in terms of overall collection at the Indian box office, it surpassed biggies like Mufasa: The Lion King and Deadpool & Wolverine. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The wave of Dhurandhar indeed impacted Avatar 3 significantly, but it still couldn’t stop the dedicated audience of the Avatar brand. Of course, the film has underperformed compared to massive pre-release expectations, but it has still managed to emerge as a success story in the Indian market. Dominating in premium formats, the biggie concluded its second weekend on a good note.

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

On day 10, Avatar: Fire And Ash earned an estimated 10.65 crores, displaying a growth of 9.23% from day 9’s 9.75 crores. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 137.55 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 167.75 crore gross.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 109.5 crores

Day 8 – 7.65 crores

Day 9 – 9.75 crores

Day 10 – 10.65 crores

Total – 137.55 crores

Becomes the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India

Avatar: Fire And Ash surpassed Oppenheimer (129 crores), Deadpool & Wolverine (135 crores), and Mufasa: The Lion King (135.35 crores) on its 10th day to become the eighth-highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. Today or tomorrow, it is set to overtake Avatar (141.25 crores) and claim the seventh spot, also becoming the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise. Avatar: The Way Of Water (390.6 crores) is unbeatable at the top.

Before concluding the run, the film will surpass The Lion King (150.09 crores). It will fail to surpass The Jungle Book (188 crores).

