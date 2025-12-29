James Cameron’s latest film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has been playing in theaters for just ten days and has already collected a staggering $760.4 million worldwide, positioning itself as the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far. With its momentum still going strong, the visually breathtaking sci-fi epic is projected to cross the $1.5 billion mark by the end of its theatrical run and could potentially outgross Zootopia 2 at the global box office.

That being said, the bigger question is whether the third Avatar installment has the theatrical legs required to breach the $2 billion milestone, and potentially challenge 2025’s current top-grosser, Ne Zha 2, which stands at $2.15 billion worldwide. While the road ahead remains long, early indicators suggest Fire and Ash is well-positioned for a massive global run.

So far, the film has earned $217.7 million in North America, with the remaining $542.7 million coming from overseas markets. Unsurprisingly, North America remains the single largest contributor to its worldwide total. However, international territories will ultimately play a decisive role in determining just how high the film can climb in the highest-grossing chart.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $217.7 million

International: $542.7 million

Worldwide: $760.4 million

This brings us to the key question: How are major European markets and China contributing to the rise of Fire and Ash? And where does India rank among the top ten global box office contributors for Avatar: Fire and Ash? Let’s take a closer look.

Top 10 Markets For Avatar: Fire And Ash At The Global Box Office

According to data shared by box office analyst Luiz Fernando, these are the current top ten markets contributing to the worldwide box office of Avatar: Fire and Ash:

U.S. & Canada: $217.7 million China: $99.6 million France: $54.4 million Germany: $43.1 million Korea: $32.1 million U.K.: $27.7 million Mexico: $22.3 million India: $18.8 million Spain: $18.4 million Italy: $17.7 million

As the figures indicate, China ranks as the second-largest market for the film after the U.S. & Canada (North America), delivering a strong $99.6 million haul. It is followed by France ($54.4 million) and Germany ($43.1 million), highlighting the film’s exceptional performance across major European territories.

Coming to India’s contribution, the market has generated $18.8 million so far, placing it eighth among the film’s top ten global box office markets. While it trails behind several key international markets, India continues to play a meaningful role in the film’s overall overseas total.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Plot

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the story of former Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer:

