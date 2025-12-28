China has always been kind to James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, and the third installment is also performing well there. Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed an MCU blockbuster and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at the Chinese box office to move up in the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films list post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has crossed $600 million at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed the global haul in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide. Avatar 3 is tracking to surpass another major milestone worldwide this weekend. James Cameron‘s film is the top film worldwide.

How much has the film earned in its first nine days in China?

Industry tracker Luiz Fernando reveals Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $11 million on its second Saturday over 101k screenings. The James Cameron-helmed sci-fi epic dropped by 53.6% from last Saturday. After nine days of running in theaters, Avatar 3 has hit the $92.1 million cume at the North American box office.

Beats Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 & Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in China

Avatar 3 has surpassed the Chinese box office hauls of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in a single day, becoming the 12th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID at the Chinese box office. For the unversed, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 collected $86.9 million and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts collected $89.8 million in their lifetimes in China.

Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $2.3 million in pre-sales for the second Sunday and is playing over 10k screenings. The James Cameron-helmed film is tracking to earn around $25 million on its second three-day weekend in China. Globally, the film has grossed $612 million to date. Avatar 3 was released in the theaters on December 19.

