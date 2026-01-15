The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, has failed to make a mark at the Indian box office. Mounted on a huge budget, the film registered a good start but struggled to maintain momentum due to negative feedback from the audience. On its first Wednesday, day 6, the film displayed a slight jump due to the holiday (Bhogi), but the overall collection remained disappointing. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Tollywood magnum opus is experiencing negative word of mouth, leading to a crash at the beginning of weekdays. Due to the ongoing Sankranti festive season, it saw a slight upward trend, earning an estimated 5.25 crores on day 6. Compared to day 5’s 4.8 crores, it displayed a growth of just 9.37%. Overall, it has earned only 124.65 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 147.08 crore gross.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid premieres – 9.15 crores

Day 1 – 53.75 crores

Day 2 – 26 crores

Day 3 – 19.1 crores

Day 4 – 6.6 crores

Day 5 – 4.8 crores

Day 6 – 5.25 crores

Total – 124.65 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, The Raja Saab was made on a budget of 400 crores. Against this cost, it must earn 400 crore net to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. As of now, it has earned 124.65 crore net, thus recovering only 31.16% of the budget. From the present position, it must make 275.35 crores more to enter the safe zone, which is not at all possible. Considering the poor reception, the film is likely to struggle to make even 175 crore net at the Indian box office, thus emerging as one of the biggest disasters for Tollywood.

More about the film

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. It was produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad (People Media Factory). The film released on January 9.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 41: Ranveer Singh Starrer Makes 285% Returns, Needs 33.6 Crores More To Create History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News