Prabhas is back in theaters with the Telugu horror comedy The Raja Saab after delivering a massive blockbuster with Kalki 2898AD. The movie has received its share of criticism from the audience following its release on January 9.

The recently released IMDb rating of Raja Saab sparks the same debates on the movie. But is it the lowest-rated film of Prabhas’s entire career?

IMDb rating Of Prabhas’s The Raja Saab?

At the time of writing, The Raja Saab has a 4.1/10 rating on IMDb. These ratings are the outcome of 6.8K votes from verified audience members. According to the platform’s statistics, 4,400 votes were cast for the 10-star rating, while 1,300 votes were cast for the 1-star rating.

Despite these low ratings, The Raja Saab is still not the lowest-rated IMDb film in Prabhas’s career.

Adipurush ranks in the lowest position in the veteran actor’s filmography, with a 2.6/10 rating, followed by Action Jackson, which has a 3.4/10 rating. Prabhas played a cameo in the 2014 Bollywood film, but was not the lead actor.

However, there are still plenty of days left in The Raja Saab’s theatrical run. It remains to be seen how the movie will end its big-screen run.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection So Far

The Raja Saab started with a strong opening, generating ₹62.9 crore on its first day. The momentum didn’t hold, however, and Day 2 earnings slipped to ₹26 crore. Sunday couldn’t lift the numbers either. The film earned ₹19.1 crore, representing a 26.53% drop, despite a weekend push.

Its total in India now stands at ₹108 crore net, which becomes ₹127.44 crore gross across all languages.

What’s more surprising is the Sunday figure. At ₹19.1 crore, this is Prabhas’ weakest first Sunday since Baahubali 2. It even ended up below Radhe Shyam, which had earned ₹22.3 crore despite less hype.

As the film has only begun its theatrical journey, it will be worth watching how the ratings and box office numbers shift by the time the first weekend wraps up.

Check out the trailer of The Raja Saab below:

