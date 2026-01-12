The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, has wrapped up its 3-day opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Since the superstar was making a return to the big screens after one and a half years, the film was expected to score big, at least during the first few days, but unfortunately, it is showing a disappointing trend. Speaking about positives, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Radhe Shyam in just three days, while also crossing the 150 crore mark.

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the worldwide box office in 3 days?

The Tollywood magnum opus released amid high expectations and scored almost 100 crores on its opening day, with a significant contribution coming from paid premieres. After the first day, poor word of mouth and reviews spread like wildfire, and the collection graph dropped significantly on the second and third days.

As per the latest collection update, The Raja Saab has earned 127.44 crore gross (108 crore net). Overseas, it has earned an underwhelming 31.8 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 3-day worldwide box office total stands at 159.24 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 108 crores

India gross – 127.44 crores

Overseas gross – 31.8 crores

Worldwide gross – 159.24 crores

Surpasses Radhe Shyam

With 159.24 crore gross coming in three days, The Raja Saab has comfortably surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam (149.46 crore gross). It’s not a big feat since Radhe Shyam is the least hyped film of the actor in the post-Baahubali era. Considering a massive budget of 400 crores, the film needed a solid run globally, but considering the poor feedback from the audience, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 220-230 crore gross.

More about the film

The fantasy horror-comedy film is helmed by Maruthi. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. It was produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad (People Media Factory). The film released on January 9.

