Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, also known as Krantijyoti Vidyalay, has emerged as a clear winner at the Indian box office. Featuring an impressive star cast that includes Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, and Harish Dudhade, the film generated decent buzz due to its solid trailer. Now, with word of mouth spreading like wildfire, it has garnered impressive numbers in just 11 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

During the second weekend, the Marathi social drama displayed an impressive trend by overtaking the first 4-day extended weekend. On the second Friday, day 9, it scored 64 lakh. On Saturday, day 10, it witnessed a big surge, earning 2.02 crores. On Sunday, day 11, it again jumped by 21.28% and earned 2.45 crores. Overall, it scored a solid 5.11 crores during the second weekend, showing a 31.02% increase in earnings over the first weekend’s 3.9 crores.

Speaking about the total collection, Krantijyoti Vidyalay has earned an impressive 11.25 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 13.27 crore gross. Since word of mouth is highly positive, the film is expected to remain strong on weekdays and will try to come close to the 20 crore mark by the end of the second week.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crores

Day 9 – 64 lakh

Day 10 – 2.02 crores

Day 11 – 2.45 crores

Total – 11.25 crores

It’s a first Marathi super-hit of 2026!

While there’s no official word about the budget, Krantijyoti Vidyalay was reportedly made at around 4 crores. Against this estimated cost, it has already earned 11.25 crore net, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 7.25 crores. Calculated further, it equals 181.25% returns. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super-hit verdict, making it the first Marathi super-hit film of 2026.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crores

India net collection – 11.25 crores

ROI – 7.25 crores

ROI% – 181.25%

Verdict – Super-Hit

