Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles, is moving ahead with mixed reviews and word of mouth, and the impact of the same can be clearly seen in its run at the Indian box office. Considering the huge budget, the film should have scored a solid score in the first two days, but so far, earnings have been below par. In fact, the major concern is the decline observed on the first Sunday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Parasakthi earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Kollywood historical political action drama opened on a decent note by scoring 12.5 crores. Due to mixed feedback, it displayed a drop on the first Sunday, day 2, instead of showing growth, and earned an estimated 10.1 crores. If calculated, it’s a drop of 19.2%, which is an alarming sign. It indicates that the film is unable to create urgency among the audience, which is not good considering the reported budget of 150 crores riding on it.

Overall, Parasakthi has earned an estimated 22.6 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 26.66 crore gross. With the Pongal holidays approaching, the film is expected to maintain a steady pace, but a much-needed surge may not be seen due to mixed word of mouth. During the holidays, it will need to maximize earnings; otherwise, a tough time lies ahead.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 12.5 crores

Day 2 – 10.1 crores

Total – 22.6 crores

Budget and recovery

As mentioned above, Parasakthi was reportedly made on a budget of 150 crores. Against this number, it has earned 22.6 crores so far, thus recovering 15.06% of the budget. To reach the safe zone, the film must achieve 100% recovery, which appears to be a very challenging task even after having a solo run, and everything depends on how it performs during the Pongal holidays.

